An open house celebrating former Clarkson resident Bert Perina's 100th birthday will be held Sunday, Aug. 7, at The Barn in Clarkson from 4-6 p.m. Your presence is all that is requested. His birthday was June 25. He would love seeing everyone again!
In other news
In celebration of Joan Mink’s 85th birthday on Aug. 9, her family is requesting a card shower. Cards and notes may be sent to Joan at 5602 Pioneers Blvd., #136, Lincoln, NE 68506.
Joe Weis of Norfolk will celebrate his 85th birthday on Aug. 11. His family includes his daughters, Laura (Mark) Krueger of Hoskins, Sara (Mark) Deuel of Norfolk and Mary (Scott) Roberts of Dunlap, Iowa, and son Larry (Joni) of Winside.
The family of Sandra Buckendahl is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Aug. 10. Her family consists of her late husband, Wiliam, and children Chad (Joanna) of Newtown, Pa., and Brice (Julie) of Pierce and their families. Cards will reach Sandra at 512 S. Brown St., Pier…
The family of Bonnie Flynn is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday. She was born Aug. 3, 1942.
Don Lau’s family is hosting an open house for his 85th birthday on Sunday, Aug. 7, from 2-4 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Barb Adams will be celebrating her 80th birthday on Aug. 13. A card shower has been requested in her honor.