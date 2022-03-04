Bernadine Humlicek

Bernadine Humlicek will be celebrating her 80th birthday on March 15. You are invited to take part in an 80th birthday celebration by mail. A card shower will bring her much joy on this special day!

Most people know Bernadine because of her life-long love of baking and cooking. She has shared her talents with everyone she meets — apple strudels, dumplings, kolaches, rolls, pies and rosettes, just to name a few of her delicious creations!

Her family is her greatest treasure and includes her son, Larry (Liz) Humlicek, and her four daughters, Theresa (Don) Miller, Rita (Butch) Woockman, Phyllis (Monte) Glaser and Agnes (Mike) Humlicek. Bernadine has 13 grandchildren and 1 great-grand-daughter.

We all love her very much and would appreciate your participation in showering Bernadine with your well wishes and kind words.

Cards will reach her at 401 N. Boxelder, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Tags

In other news

Ann Hoppe

Ann Hoppe

The family of Ann Hoppe is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on March 9.

Maxine Schulz

Maxine Schulz

The family of Maxine Schulz of Norfolk has requested a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on March 10.

Margerie Fuhrmann

Margerie Fuhrmann

Margerie (Unkel) Fuhrmann will turn 95 on March 25, 2022. She was born at Battle Creek and has lived her entire life in Madison County. She was married to Fred Fuhrmann for 42 years until he passed in 1989.