Bernadine Humlicek will be celebrating her 80th birthday on March 15. You are invited to take part in an 80th birthday celebration by mail. A card shower will bring her much joy on this special day!
Most people know Bernadine because of her life-long love of baking and cooking. She has shared her talents with everyone she meets — apple strudels, dumplings, kolaches, rolls, pies and rosettes, just to name a few of her delicious creations!
Her family is her greatest treasure and includes her son, Larry (Liz) Humlicek, and her four daughters, Theresa (Don) Miller, Rita (Butch) Woockman, Phyllis (Monte) Glaser and Agnes (Mike) Humlicek. Bernadine has 13 grandchildren and 1 great-grand-daughter.
We all love her very much and would appreciate your participation in showering Bernadine with your well wishes and kind words.
Cards will reach her at 401 N. Boxelder, Norfolk, NE 68701.