Barry Nelson will be celebrating his 80th birthday on March 29. His children invite you to help in the celebration of his special day.
Barry is a longtime Norfolk resident who served in the U.S. Navy. He has been a member of First Presbyterian Church for over 35 years, serving in a number of leadership and support roles. In addition, Barry was an auto salesman for many years. He was honored to help so many people with their auto buying needs, and cherishes the relationships he made with his customers.
His family is his greatest treasure. Barry’s family includes his late wife, Shirley; sons Steve (Stephanie) and Dann (Jennifer) of Lincoln; and daughters Lisa (Brian) Luke of Omaha, Kim (Frank) Tenborg and Cami Brown of the Des Moines area. Barry also has nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren who bring him much joy.
We all love him very much and would appreciate your participation in showering our dad with your well wishes and kind words. Cards will reach him at 1007 Madison Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.