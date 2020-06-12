Barbara Timperley

The family of Barbara Timperley would like to honor her with a card shower on her 80th birthday on June 23. Plans for an open house have been canceled due to social distancing requirements.

Barb grew up in Iowa and raised her five children mostly in Osmond. In 1978, Barb married Duane Timperley and moved to the farm northwest of Norfolk. Her children are the late David Kelley, Wendy Ahrens of Colorado, Colleen Beltz of Norfolk, Dan Kelley of Waco and Doug Kelley, a travelin’ man since his retirement from the Nebraska State Patrol.

Happy birthday Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma. We love you!

Cards can be sent to Barb at 54941 E. 845th Road, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Tags

In other news

June Werner

June Werner

The family of June Werner would like to request a card shower celebrating her 90th birthday on June 22. Her family includes Linda (Larry) Tegeler and Larry (Vicky) Werner, all of Meadow Grove, Bev (Loren) Broberg of Tilden and Bonnie (Roger) Walker of Hoskins. June has 12 grandchildren and h…

Florence Peters

Florence Peters

Friends and family of Florence Peters of Wausa are requesting a card shower to celebrate her 90th birthday on Monday, June 22.

Barbara Timperley

Barbara Timperley

The family of Barbara Timperley would like to honor her with a card shower on her 80th birthday on June 23. Plans for an open house have been canceled due to social distancing requirements.

Carrol Kersten

Carrol Kersten

Long-time Wisner resident and Chevy dealer, Carrol Kersten, will celebrate his 85th birthday on June 21, 2020. Carrol’s family is hosting a card shower in his honor.

Carol Whipple

Carol Whipple

The family of Carol Whipple would like to request a card shower celebrating her 80th birthday on June 8. Her family includes her husband Don; daughters: Sharyn (Mark) Ostrem of Wakonda, S.D., Denise (Gale) Bender of Norfolk, LaDonna (Brian) Schulz of Pierce; seven grandchildren, and four gre…

Carrol Kersten

Carrol Kersten

Long-time Wisner resident and Chevy Dealer, Carrol Kersten, will celebrate his 85th birthday on June 21, 2020. Carrol’s family is hosting a card shower in his honor.

+2
Everett Breach

Everett Breach

The family of Everett Breach would like to wish this handsome and hilarious man a very happy 90th birthday this Sunday! We love you, Dad and Grandpa, and are all wishing you the happiest of birthdays!

Norven Mayer

Norven Mayer

The Norven Mayer family requests a card shower to celebrate his 90th birthday on Monday, June 15. He was born in Herrick, S.D., and is a 3M retiree and Army veteran. Norven is a great storyteller with a humorous side. He has many friends, he enjoys being with at the Norfolk Senior Center and…

Phyllis Titman

Phyllis Titman

The family of Phyllis Titman is having a card shower for her 98th birthday which is on June 14.