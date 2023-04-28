Barbara Hawk

In honor of her 80th birthday, the family of Barbara (Snyder) Hawk would like to invite you to an open house on Sunday, May 7, from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Rex Theatre, 225 Windom St., Orchard.
Barbara, the daughter of Gerald and Ruth Snyder, grew up in rural Holt County. She is a 1960 graduate of Inman High School, married to Marvin (63 years in June), mother to five, grandmother to 11 and great-grandmother to eight.
We look forward to you joining us, however if you are unable, cards may be sent to P.O. Box 194, Orchard, NE 68764.