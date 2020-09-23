The family of Avis Heithoff would like to honor her with a card shower for her 80th birthday on Sept. 25. Cards can be sent to her at 51997 845th Road, Elgin, NE 68636.
Thank you, from Avis’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Happy birthday, Merritt Warren! Merritt turns 97 on Sept. 28! Please help his children, Biff Warren, Merritt G. Warren, Jean Henes and Sue Dlouhy and their families, celebrate by sending cards and birthday greetings to P.O Box 206, Creighton, NE 68729.
The family of Darlene Davis requests a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Sept. 27. Her family includes her late husband, John Davis, and children Timothy (Rhoda) Davis of Minneapolis and Paul (Suzy) Davis of St. Louis. She has five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Cards may…
Happy 80th birthday, Dottie McKeever! A drive-by birthday celebration for Dottie will be held Wednesday, Sept. 23, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Let your car blinkers and window waves brighten Dottie’s milestone birthday! A box for cards will be provided. Enter Hillview Drive at Benjamin Avenue and f…
The family of Betty (Flesner) Matuska is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Sept. 25.
Floyd Melcher is turning 80 years old on Sept 29. His family invites you to shower him with birthday cards and memories. His family includes his wife of 52 years, Joyce (Moore) Melcher; four daughters, Ranae (Don) Eucker of Madison, Brenda Melcher of Broken Bow, Monica (Blake) Rotherham of N…
The family of Carole Nordby is requesting a card shower in honor of her 85th birthday on Sept. 27.
The family of Ramona Puls is requesting a card shower in honor of her 87th birthday on Sept. 30.
The family of Janice Glandt of Norfolk, formerly of Battle Creek, is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Saturday, Sept. 27.
