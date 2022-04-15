August Klug

August “Bud” Klug will celebrate his 93rd birthday on April 24, and you are invited to help him celebrate by showering him with birthday cards in his honor!
Bud grew up in the Battle Creek and Pierce areas and he and his wife, Wanda, were married Aug. 20, 1950. They were married for 64 years before she passed in 2014. They raised four children in Battle Creek and he has eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to him at Community Pride Care Center, 901 S. Fourth St., Battle Creek, NE 68715.