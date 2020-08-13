The family of Audrey Prater of Norfolk is requesting a card shower in honor of her 85th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 15.
Her family includes her husband, Jack; children, Jacque and Randee Falter of Pierce, Rick and Sue Prater of Columbus, Kim and Danny Brummond of Norfolk; grandchildren, Jennifer Falter and Tomo Kamimura, Lesley and Andy Miner, Amanda and Ricky Distefano, Ryan Falter, Collin Falter, Josh and Ashley Prater, Dillon Prater, Brianna and John O’Neill, Simon, Elliot, Berkly and Nealy Brummond; and five great-grandchildren, Brecken and Owen Distefano, Maren Miner and Liara and Jaxon Prater, number six is due in November.
Cards may be mailed to 1107 S. 11th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.