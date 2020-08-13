Audrey Prater

The family of Audrey Prater of Norfolk is requesting a card shower in honor of her 85th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 15.

Her family includes her husband, Jack; children, Jacque and Randee Falter of Pierce, Rick and Sue Prater of Columbus, Kim and Danny Brummond of Norfolk; grandchildren, Jennifer Falter and Tomo Kamimura, Lesley and Andy Miner, Amanda and Ricky Distefano, Ryan Falter, Collin Falter, Josh and Ashley Prater, Dillon Prater, Brianna and John O’Neill, Simon, Elliot, Berkly and Nealy Brummond; and five great-grandchildren, Brecken and Owen Distefano, Maren Miner and Liara and Jaxon Prater, number six is due in November.

Cards may be mailed to 1107 S. 11th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Tags

In other news

Audrey Prater

Audrey Prater

The family of Audrey Prater of Norfolk is requesting a card shower in honor of her 85th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 15.

Janice Johnson

Janice Johnson

The family of Janice Johnson is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Aug. 17. Her family includes Deb Johnson of West Linn, Oregon, Mike and Pam Johnson of Osmond, Jean and Dave Lubke of Foster, Jackie and Daryl Hitz of Osmond, Richard Johnson of Norfolk, Jerry and Deb J…

Lonnie Wickett

Lonnie Wickett

Lonnie Wickett will be celebrating his 80th birthday on Aug. 15. His children, Deb, Shane, Matt, Jeff, Nadine, Faron, and grandchildren are encouraging his friends and family to shower him with cards anytime in August.

James Thompson

James Thompson

The family of James Thompson wishes to honor him with an open house for his 80th birthday. The open house will be Saturday, Aug. 8, from 3 to 6 p.m. at 502 Opal Lane in Norfolk.

Marion Meisinger

Marion Meisinger

Marion Meisinger will celebrate her 93rd birthday on Aug. 16. Her four children, Wes, Gail, Stan and Katie, are encouraging her friends and family to shower her with cards at anytime in August. Please send to her C/O The Madison House, 1120 N. First St., Room 30, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Gerald Haas

Gerald Haas

The family of Gerald Haas of Pierce has requested a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Jim Broekemeier

Jim Broekemeier

The family of Jim Broekemeier is requesting a card shower in honor of Jim's 90th birthday on July 30, 2020.

Marci Siedschlag

Marci Siedschlag

The family of Marci Siedschlag is requesting a card shower to celebrate her 80th birthday on July 29. Her family includes her husband, Jim, her sons Mark and Jason (fiance Sam), her daughter Stefanie (Tim) Ahlmann, and her grandchildren Ashton, Kierra, and Adie.

Beverly Wragge

Beverly Wragge

The family of Beverly Wragge is requesting a card shower to celebrate her 80th birthday on Aug. 2.