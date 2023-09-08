Arvolene Martin

Happy 90th birthday to Arvolene Martin on Saturday, Sept. 16. Please join us in celebrating her with a card shower. Send birthday wishes to Arvolene at 123 Harrison St., Beemer, NE 68716.

Arvolene has lived through nine decades of history, witnessed countless changes in the world, and faced many challenges with courage and grace. She has raised a beautiful family, always pointing us to our Savior, nurtured many friendships, and shared her wisdom and kindness with all. We are blessed to have her in our lives!

Her children include the late Linda Masterson, Bill and Sue Martin, Judy and Terry Fullner, John and Dianne Martin, Russ and Raenette Martin, Dale and Diane Martin and Lyle and Pam Martin.

We would like to wish a happy 75th birthday to Cheryl Meier on Tuesday, Sept. 12. You are a special daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. Cheryl is blessed with daughters Catherine O'Brien, Rebecca Bravo and Rachael Barlow, as well as eight grandchildren.

The family of Kathy Bartscher would like to honor her with a card shower for her 80th birthday on Wednesday, Sept. 13. Her family includes her husband, Larry; daughter Dawn (Aaron) Musson and Kelli (Greg) Wacker; and grandchildren Reese and Piper Lowe and Cale and Hailey Wacker.

Happy birthday to Kenneth Ray Schwager on Saturday, Sept. 16, and also celebrating all our family milestones in September. We will cherish the old memories and celebrate the new.

Ken Wichman will be celebrating his 80th birthday on Saturday, Sept. 16, and his family is celebrating this milestone with a card shower.