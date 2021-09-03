Arlene Doerr

The family of Arlene Doerr is requesting a card shower in honor of her 85th birthday on Sept. 14.

Cards can reach her at 87119 538 Ave., Creighton, NE 68729.

Joyce Harmeier

Joyce Harmeier turned 85 on Sept. 6. Lets help her celebrate with a card shower.

Adam Staib

Family and friends are celebrating Adam Staib’s 82nd birthday on Sept. 11 with a card shower!

Marilyn Krueger

The family of Marilyn Krueger is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday. Marilyn’s family includes her husband, Jim; their children, Brenda (Steve) Kimes of Norfolk and Beth (Sean) Schommer of Rogers, Ark.; their grandchildren, Ryan (Lacy), Emily, Grant and Christian; and gre…

Janice Lienemann

Janice Lienemann is turning 85 years old on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Her family is requesting a card shower in honor of this wonderful lady!

Kathleen O’Brien

The family of Kathleen O’Brien is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Sept. 2.

Dale Blunck

Dale Blunck will reach the milestone occasion of his 90th birthday on Sept. 3, 2021.

Carol Dostal

Carol Dostal is turning 80 years old on Sept. 5. Because her birthday wish of Rizzo returning to the Cubs isn’t coming true, help us brighten her days with a card shower! Her family includes Greg (Sandra) Dostal of Atkinson, Deb (Paul) Parmelee of LeMars, Iowa, Jeff (Kim) Dostal of Lincoln, …

Audrey Grevson

Audrey Grevson is turning 91 years old on Saturday, Sept. 11. Let's help her celebrate with a card shower.