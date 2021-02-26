Arlen Lierman will be celebrating his 90th birthday on March 7. His children would like to honor him with a card shower.
Greetings may be mailed to P.O. Box 242, Beemer, NE 68716.
.Ice jams may cause water to infiltrate the lowlands along the river. A few roads could be impacted. ...FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of east central Nebraska...northeast Nebraska and southeast Nebraska, including the following areas, in east central Nebraska, Butler, Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders and Washington. In northeast Nebraska, Antelope, Colfax, Cuming, Madison, Platte and Stanton. In southeast Nebraska, Cass. * Through Monday morning * Temperatures averaging the 40s and 50s through the weekend will continue to slowly melt snow which will go into the river system. This extra water, combined with the warm temperatures, and thinning of river ice may cause additional ice break up and eventual ice jams. * An ice jam currently exists in the Platte River near Schuyler with water over Highway 15. Another long duration ice jam remains in place near Fremont with a few roads impacted. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
Betty Bohac of Norfolk will celebrate her 90th birthday on March 5. A card shower in her honor is requested.
The family of Joyce (Mielke) Muhs would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 80th birthday on March 5.
The family of Larry Bartscher would like to honor him with a card shower for his 80th birthday on Feb. 27. His family includes his wife, Kathy; daughters Dawn (Aaron) Musson and Kelli (Greg) Wacker; and grandchildren Reese and Piper Lowe and Cale and Hailey Wacker.
The family of Mildred Korth would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 90th birthday on March 3. Her family includes Deb Wiechman, Audrey (Kelly) Miller, Kathy (Jim) Cunningham, Lori (Kevin) Svoboda and Kristi (Larry) Childress. She has also been blessed with 12 grandch…
The family of Jeanne Prauner would like to celebrate her birthday with a card shower. Jeanne turns 90 on March 2. Her family includes Brad (Patty) Prauner, Tim (Pam) Prauner and Jan (Brian) Hinze, along with nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
The family of Rose Vawser requests a card shower in celebration of her 85th birthday on March 2.
The family of Judene (Hausmann) Mewis would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 75th birthday on March 6.
Mardell Johnson’s 95th birthday is Feb. 25. She will be observing the day with her husband, Willard. They have five children, Steve, Stan (Gene), Lyle, Rich and Barb (Jeff); 14 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Her family is suggesting a card shower to celebrate her day.