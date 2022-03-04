The family of Ann Hoppe is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on March 9.
Cards can reach Ann at Heritage of Bel-Air, Room 203, 1203 N. 13th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.
The family of Ann Hoppe is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on March 9.
The family of Maxine Schulz of Norfolk has requested a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on March 10.
Margerie (Unkel) Fuhrmann will turn 95 on March 25, 2022. She was born at Battle Creek and has lived her entire life in Madison County. She was married to Fred Fuhrmann for 42 years until he passed in 1989.