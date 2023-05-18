Anita Hupp

The family of Anita (Mrs. Leland) Hupp is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Friday, May 26. Anita is the mom of Kim Matteo of Norfolk, Mrs. Patrick (Kelly) Murphy of Humphrey, Kristi Hupp of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Mrs. Dana (Kathryn) Harris of Pierce. She is the grandmother of Nick (Melissa) Matteo, Ryan (Richelle) Matteo, Marty (Morgan) Matteo and Hannah Matteo-Hupp; Claire (Trent) Wagner, Alek (Anna) Murphy; Molly (Shane) White and Elizabeth Harris (fiancé Zane Gleason). She also has 10 great-grandchildren. Before retiring, Anita worked many years for Dr. H.D. Feidler and later as a pediatric nurse for Dr. Leon Gebhardt.

Cards will reach her at 1316 Sunrise Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.

The family of Donna Kruger of Norfolk is hosting an open house in honor of her 90th birthday. The celebration will be held 2-5 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at the Christ Lutheran Fellowship Hall in Norfolk.

