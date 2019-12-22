The family of Allen Schwartz would like to honor him with a card shower in celebration of his 90th birthday on Dec. 23. Cards can be mailed to him at 305 N. 25th St., Norfolk, NE
The family of Joan Zanders would like to honor her with a card shower on her 75th birthday, which is Dec. 30, 2019. Cards may be mailed to: 31B West Ridge, Shenandoah, IA 51601. Thank you for helping us celebrate her birthday!
Bob Mather of Norfolk will celebrate his 85th birthday with an open house on Saturday, Dec. 28, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the VFW Club in Norfolk. His birthday was the 20th. Cards can be sent to him at 1700 W. Pasewalk Ave., Apt. 412, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Don Walmsley is turning 90 on Dec. 27. He is older than he’s ever been! Help us celebrate with a card shower. Send cards to 2700 W. Nucor Rd, Norfolk, Ne 68701.
The family of Bulah Hofacker would like to honor her with a card shower for her 90th birthday on Dec 29. Cards may be mailed to her at P.O. Box 227 Elgin, NE 68636
Happy 50th birthday on Dec. 20, Michael Kethcart. Cards can be sent to him at 82938 563 Ave., Stanton, NE 68779. Love, your family.
Darral Voecks is turning 80 on Dec. 22. We’re hoping you’ll help us throw him a card shower to celebrate this young man’s birthday. Send cards to 300 E. Maple, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Lenora Kuchar of Meadow Grove will celebrate her 105th birthday on Dec. 25. Her family is requesting a card shower.