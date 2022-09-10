Alice Miller

The family of Alice (Marshall) Miller is requesting a card shower to celebrate her 90th birthday on Sept. 19.
Alice, a loved mother and grandmother, was born and raised in Norfolk and currently resides in Battle Creek, where she has lived for 60 years. Her family includes her late husband, Donald; their children, the late Kathie (Rod) of Hershey, Roger (Kylie) of Dorchester, Scott (Deb) of Battle Creek and Julie (Steve) of Lincoln; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Alice has many memories of growing up in Madison county and has been involved in the community.
Please help Alice celebrate this milestone birthday by sending cards to her at 202 Highland Drive, Battle Creek, NE 68715. Thank you for making Alice’s birthday extra special!