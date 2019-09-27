The family of Alice Brockhaus Hamling is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Oct. 4.
Cards can be sent to 438 S. Seventh, Albion, NE 68620.
Sandy McGrath will celebrate her 80th birthday and her retirement from Norfolk Group Home with an open house on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 2 to 5 p.m. at 1201 W. Phillip Ave., in Norfolk.
The family of Raymond Oberle would like to help him celebrate his 95th birthday with a card shower. He was born in 1924 around Verdigre, Nebraska. Ray is married to Lois (Burkhardt) Oberle, his sweetheart of 66 years. He worked as a farmer, at Nebraska Department of Roads and Enterprise. He …
The family of Robert Broberg would like to honor him with a card shower in celebration of his 90th birthday on Sept. 29, 2019.
The family of LaJean Elwood will be hosting an 80th birthday open house on Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Plainview Social Center from 2-4 p.m.
Lee Timperley of Battle Creek will turn 90 years old on Sept, 24, 2019. His family is hosting an open house on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the VFW in Norfolk at 316 W. Braasch Ave. Family and friends are invited to join them.
The family of Florence Carson would like to request a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Sept. 20. Cards can be sent to her at Stanton Health Center, P.O. Box 407, Stanton, NE 68779.
Clayton Ellsworth of Norfolk will celebrate his 80th birthday on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. His family would like to invite those of you who know and love him as much as they do to participate in a card shower in his honor.