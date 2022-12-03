Albert Guenther

Albert “Al” Guenther will be celebrating his 90th birthday on Dec. 12. Help make it a special day by sending him a card to 209 W. Cedar Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.
Marilyn Woolard is celebrating her 90th birthday on Saturday, Dec. 17. She was previously honored with an open house on Oct. 30 at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church.
The family of Lois Kilgore is requesting a card shower in celebration of her 95th birthday on Monday, Dec. 12. Lois is a lifelong resident of Battle Creek and a member of St. John Lutheran Church. Her family includes her late husband, Oscar; their children, Margaret (Jim) McCart of Norfolk, …