Agnes Gilman will be celebrating her 83rd birthday on July 12. Her family is requesting a card shower in her honor.
Happy birthday Agnes, love John and family.
Cards will reach her at 920 S. 15th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
Agnes Gilman will be celebrating her 83rd birthday on July 12. Her family is requesting a card shower in her honor.
Happy birthday Agnes, love John and family.
Cards will reach her at 920 S. 15th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.
Agnes Gilman will be celebrating her 83rd birthday on July 12. Her family is requesting a card shower in her honor.
In celebration of John Bowers’ 85th birthday on July 12, his family would like to honor him with a card shower.
The family of Evelyn Anderson wish to honor her with a card shower for her 95th birthday on July 9. Evelyn’s children include Randy (Larae) Anderson of Norfolk, Kelly (Sachin) Pawaskar of Omaha, Janet King of Virginia Beach, Kendra (Jeff) Gooding of Highlands Ranch, Colo., and the late Krist…
The family of Eugene Heitz is requesting a card shower in celebration of his 80th birthday on July 12. He would also welcome phone calls any time during the week of this landmark occasion. As a life-long farmer from Leigh, Gene would appreciate hearing from family, friends and acquaintances,…
Bev Baker of Norfolk celebrated her 80th birthday on July 1. Her family would still like to celebrate with a card shower! She was born on July 1, 1940, in Newman Grove to the late Ernest and Lucille Koenig. She is married to Bill Baker. They have six children, Keith and Treasa Baker of Sloan…
Arlis Koehler will be turning 90 on July 11! We would like to honor her with a card shower. Happy birthday, Mom! Love Sandra, Barb, Nancy, Peggy, Roger and families.
The family of Jim Bush wish to honor him with a card shower for his 90th birthday on July 2. His family includes Valerie and Greg Stoj of Omaha and Brad and Kimberlee Bush and their children, Lauren, Morgan, Kayla and Lawton of Colorado Springs.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate the 90th birthday of Marvin Lundquist at an open house Sunday, July 5, at the Pioneer Homes Community Room, 500 P St., Neligh, from 2-4 p.m.
Dick Drummond, a.k.a. the original Ricardo from Ricardo’s Mexican Restaurant, is celebrating his 85th birthday on July 7. Dick’s daughters, Sandy (Jay) Wolfe, Judy (Jay) Daniell and Kristy Drummond, along with his 10 grandkids, Jade (Bill) Lafleur, Jordan (Larissa) Wolfe, Taylor (Chris Hilli…
-