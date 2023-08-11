Wolter and Beverly Klein

It is with great joy that we celebrate Wolter and Beverly (Planer) Klein’s 60th wedding anniversary. They were married on Aug. 18, 1963, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek.

They started their journey together in Lincoln, where Wolt was an electrician and Bev a beautician. In 1966, they moved to a farm near Battle Creek, where they still reside today. Wolt moved back to help on the family farm and Bev opened the Battle Creek Beauty Shop. Wolt also worked at Goodyear before retiring in 2003 after 18 years. Bev retired from the Battle Creek Beauty Shop after 32 years of keeping Madison County beautiful.

They were blessed with three children, Jason, Jill and John, and four grandchildren, Cloe, Cole, Madison and Mackenzie.

The family is requesting that friends shower Wolt and Bev with cards at 83561 543rd Ave., Meadow Grove, NE 68752.

