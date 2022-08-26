Willard and Francie Walton

Willard and Francie Walton will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Sept. 3. Their family has requested a card shower in their honor.

Well wishes and cards will reach them at 1214 W. Madison Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.

