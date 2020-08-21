Wendell and Shirley Willers

Shirley Marie Gemelke and Wendell Arlen Willers were united in matrimony at St. John's Lutheran Church in Pilger on Aug. 27, 1950, and are celebrating 70 years of marriage.
They moved to Omaha in November 1955 when Wendell accepted a job for Fruehauf LBT Trailer, where he remained employed for the next 38 years. Shirley was a stay-at-home mother until her five children were raised. Then she worked at Arby's for 34 years.
They have 12 grandchildren, five stepgrandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and six stepgreat-grandchildren.
Due to Covid, a small family celebration was held on Saturday Aug. 8, 2020.