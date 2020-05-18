Walter and Viola Kaser

The family of Walter and Viola (Schmiedcke) Kaser would like to celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with a card shower. They were married May 29, 1955, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Madison. They have two children, Marlin Kaser of Madison and Denise and Duane Schwarz of Humphrey. Their grandchildren are Crystal (Schwarz) and Tim Kruid of Madison, Carla (Schwarz) and Ryan Lantz of Platte, S.D., and Cody and Gennene Schwarz of Humphrey. They also have five great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to them at 82848 550 Ave., Madison, NE 68748.

