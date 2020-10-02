Wally and Karen Scholl

Wally and Karen (Ausdemore) Scholl of Petersburg are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on Oct. 3, 1970, in Neola, Iowa. They were blessed with six children, the late Jeff (Suzie) of Norfolk, Lynn (Stacy) of Summerville, S.C., Kim Rolf of Waverly, Brian (Chris) of Norfolk, Rob (Nicole) of Waverly and Anne (Jim) Dierks of Bennington. They are the proud grandparents to 15 grandchildren: Claire, Warren, Ryan, Tyler, Ashley, Brendan, Nathan, Trent, Emma, Allie, Jacob, Nora, Hannah, Olivia and Carter.
Their children request you to join in congratulating them by sending your well wishes with a card shower to P.O. Box 51, Petersburg, NE 68652.