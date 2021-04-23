Virg and Jan Papstein are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on May 1, 2021. The couple built their life together in Lincoln, Columbus, Grand Island, Norfolk, Baker, Mont., and Pierre, S.D. During their time together, they’ve met many people who they love dearly.
The families of their children, Stephanie and Noah Griffin (and grandson Bain) of Topeka, Kan., and Jacki and David Colfack (and grand-pups Moxxi and Hunter) of Norfolk are requesting a card shower to help them celebrate their 50-years-young love.
Please send cards, memories and well wishes to 1002 E. Sycamore Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701. No gifts, please.