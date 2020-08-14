The family of Vince and Joyce Lewis are requesting a card shower as the couple celebrates their 70th wedding anniversary.

The former Joyce A. McCarty married Vincent “Vince” on Aug. 26, 1950, in Huron, S.D., while Vince was home on leave from the U.S. Navy. After being married they moved to Jacksonville, Fla. Vince served on the USS Aircraft Carrier Wasp until 1953. After his discharge from the Navy the couple moved to Iowa where Vince worked for Alcoa Aluminum in Davenport.

In 1966, they moved to Norfolk. Vince worked for Sherwood Medical until he retired and Joyce worked for Lutheran Community Hospital.

Vince and Joyce have five children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Congratulatory wishes can be sent to them at the Norfolk Veterans Home, 600 E. Benjamin Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.

The family of Jerry and LaVonne Jacobi are requesting a card shower to celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Aug. 19. Their family includes son Randy of Casper, Wyo., and daughter Lori Oertwich and her husband, Randy of Pilger; along with six grandchildren and five great-gra…

The family of Duane and Elaine (Sieck) Choutka is requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 22, 2020. They were united in married in Glenwood, Iowa, in 1970.

The family of Frank and Linda Weiher is requesting a card shower in honor of their 40th wedding anniversary on Aug. 23, 2020. They were married at Shell Creek Lutheran Church in Newman Grove on Aug. 23, 1980.

The family of Cliff and Arlene Bossard request a card shower in honor of their 70th wedding anniversary on Aug. 18, 2020.

Randy and Belinda Praeuner are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married at the First Congregational  Church in Neligh on Aug. 23, 1970. Together they have two children, daughter Jennifer and Vince Stephens, and son Matthew and Stephanie (Tung) Praeuner; three grandchildr…

Please join us, the children of Richard “Dick” and Dianne Mace, as we honor our parents on their 50th wedding anniversary, Aug. 15, 2020.

The family of Greg and Joyce (Grone) Hansen is requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 16, 2020. They were married at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Wayne on Aug. 16, 1970.