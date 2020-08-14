The family of Vince and Joyce Lewis are requesting a card shower as the couple celebrates their 70th wedding anniversary.
The former Joyce A. McCarty married Vincent “Vince” on Aug. 26, 1950, in Huron, S.D., while Vince was home on leave from the U.S. Navy. After being married they moved to Jacksonville, Fla. Vince served on the USS Aircraft Carrier Wasp until 1953. After his discharge from the Navy the couple moved to Iowa where Vince worked for Alcoa Aluminum in Davenport.
In 1966, they moved to Norfolk. Vince worked for Sherwood Medical until he retired and Joyce worked for Lutheran Community Hospital.
Vince and Joyce have five children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Congratulatory wishes can be sent to them at the Norfolk Veterans Home, 600 E. Benjamin Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.