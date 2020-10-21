The family of Vernon and Mary Hilkemann is requesting a card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary on Oct. 30.
Cards of congratulations can be sent to the couple at 4008 N. Ninth St., Carter Lake, Iowa 51510.
The family of Lee and Neoma Stelling invite you to help us celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary. Lee and Neoma were married at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Orchard on Oct. 23, 1955. They farmed their entire life northwest of Orchard before moving to town in 1995. Congratulations may re…
The family of Alan and Karen Sonder is requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 25. They were married at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills.
The children of Emil and Vivian Boubin invite you to join them in celebrating their parent’s 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 24, 2020. Emil and Vivian were blessed with seven children: Joyce (Dan) Compton, Judy (Todd) Grashorn, Bob Boubin, Janet (John) Anderson, Larry Boubin, Dennis (Amber)…
Fred and Pam Nathan of Madison are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Oct. 10, 1970, in Norfolk. They have two children, Nikki (Jeff) Lampe and Jaime Nathan, and two grandsons, Aric Nathan and Austin Nathan.
The family of Tony and Melissa Valdez of Norfolk would like to wish the newlyweds a very happy first anniversary. They were married Oct. 18, 2019. They have been together for eight years. Together they have five children, Anthony, Nazlyn, Ayana, Kashton and Taiyari. We wish them many more ye…
Wally and Karen (Ausdemore) Scholl of Petersburg are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on Oct. 3, 1970, in Neola, Iowa. They were blessed with six children, the late Jeff (Suzie) of Norfolk, Lynn (Stacy) of Summerville, S.C., Kim Rolf of Waverly, Brian (Chris) of …
The family of Byron and Arlene Blain is requesting a card shower in honor of their 55th wedding anniversary on Oct. 10, 2020. They were married at the Wesleyan Church in O’Neill.
Ralph and Sandy Verrone of Grand Junction, Colo., formerly of Norfolk, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Oct. 3, 1970, in Sioux City, Iowa. They were blessed with three children, the late Craig Verrone; Kevin (Simone) Verrone of Arvada, Colo., and their childr…