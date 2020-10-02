The family of Tony and Melissa Valdez of Norfolk would like to wish the newlyweds a very happy first anniversary. They were married Oct. 18, 2019. They have been together for eight years. Together they have five children, Anthony, Nazlyn, Ayana, Kashton and Taiyari. We wish them many more years. We love you both!
Fred and Pam Nathan of Madison are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Oct. 10, 1970, in Norfolk. They have two children, Nikki (Jeff) Lampe and Jaime Nathan, and two grandsons, Aric Nathan and Austin Nathan.
Wally and Karen (Ausdemore) Scholl of Petersburg are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on Oct. 3, 1970, in Neola, Iowa. They were blessed with six children, the late Jeff (Suzie) of Norfolk, Lynn (Stacy) of Summerville, S.C., Kim Rolf of Waverly, Brian (Chris) of …
The family of Byron and Arlene Blain is requesting a card shower in honor of their 55th wedding anniversary on Oct. 10, 2020. They were married at the Wesleyan Church in O’Neill.
Ralph and Sandy Verrone of Grand Junction, Colo., formerly of Norfolk, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Oct. 3, 1970, in Sioux City, Iowa. They were blessed with three children, the late Craig Verrone; Kevin (Simone) Verrone of Arvada, Colo., and their childr…
The family of Larry and Marlene Waller are requesting a card shower in honor of their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married Oct. 1, 1955.
The family of Dale and Kylene Chamberlin is requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 3. They were married at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk on Oct. 3rd, 1970. They have three children, Gina (Mike) Reese, Greg Chamberlin and Jessica (Bryan) Wiggins. They h…
Happy 50th anniversary to Larry and Marie Sokol on Oct. 3. With love, Todd, Chad, Shawn and families.
The family of Rod and Sharlyn (Zohner) Porath is celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary. They were married Oct. 2, 1965, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Prior to moving to Lincoln in 2009, they had lived the majority of their married years in Battle Creek. The decision to ma…