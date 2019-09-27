Happy 40th wedding anniversary to Tom and Midge Hedrick from the two reasons you stayed married! You’re welcome!
After 40 years of marriage, two daughters and five grandchildren, they are still going strong! They were married “on time” at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, 1979, in Hobart, Ind. They have lived in Norfolk since and enjoy time traveling and being in the outdoors, having tea parties with their granddaughters and attending every sporting event for their grandsons.
The daughters of Tom and Midge are requesting a card shower in honor of their 40th wedding anniversary. Please send your cards to 55313 Joann Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701. #relationshipgoals