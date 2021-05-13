Tom and Mary Trenhaile of Bloomfield will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on May 27, 2021. A card shower in their honor is requested by their family. Cards may be sent to them at 703 S. Washington, Bloomfield, NE 68718.
Tom Trenhaile and Mary Jessen were united in marriage on May 27, 1961, at St. Marks Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Their children and spouses are Perry and Julie Trenhaile of Bloomfield, Pat and Therese Trenhaile of Lincoln and Jo and Dave Babler of Scranton, Kan. The couple have eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.