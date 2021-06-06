Tom and Betty Oppliger

Tom and Betty Oppliger will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on June 16, 2021. The couple were married June 16, 1956, at Bethany Lutheran Church near Plainview. In recognition of this milestone, the family requests a card shower in their honor.

Their family includes daughters Tomi (Darryl) Krogen of Nampa, Idaho, and Toni Oppliger of Carrolton, Texas, along with their five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Cards and greetings will reach the couple at 1953 S. Sandcrest Way, Nampa, ID 83686.

Dennis and Lois Bowers

Dennis and Lois (Brogren) Bowers of Winside will celebrate their 60th anniversary. They were married June 10, 1961, in Norfolk. They will celebrate their milestone the evening of June 12 at the Winside auditorium. Family and friends are welcome, please no gifts.

Bob and Rose Bode

Bob and Rose (Luettel) Bode will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 12. Their children, Brent (Tanya), Kelly (James) and BJ (Cassie), and their grandchildren are requesting a card shower to celebrate.

Leon and Maureen Abler

Leon and Maureen (Buss) Abler celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 3, 2021. They were married at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierce in 1961.

Randy and Dee Johnson

The family of Randy and Dee Johnson would like to request a card shower in celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary. Randy and Dee were united in marriage on June 19, 1971.

Leon and Terri Rosenthal

The Rev. Leon and Terri Rosenthal will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 12. They were married in Beatrice at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. During their marriage, they welcomed two children, Nathan (Courtney) Rosenthal of Lakewood, Colo., and Anna (Dane) Chappell of Lincoln. The…

Harold and JoAnn Strelow

The family of Harold and JoAnn Strelow of Pierce is requesting a card shower in honor of their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married June 3, 1956, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce.

John and Cindy Miller

John and Cindy (Borowiak) Miller will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, May 29. They married in Krakow, Neb., and made their home in several places before settling in Norfolk in 1974. They have two children, Dominic (Michelle Swanson) Miller and Adam Miller, along with tw…

Eldon and Willis Mundorf

Eldon and Willis Mundorf of Norfolk will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. They were united in marriage on May 24, 1951, in Valentine. To celebrate this milestone, a card shower is requested by their family which includes their five children, Terri Hughes of Norfolk, Bill Mundorf of …