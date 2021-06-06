Tom and Betty Oppliger will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on June 16, 2021. The couple were married June 16, 1956, at Bethany Lutheran Church near Plainview. In recognition of this milestone, the family requests a card shower in their honor.
Their family includes daughters Tomi (Darryl) Krogen of Nampa, Idaho, and Toni Oppliger of Carrolton, Texas, along with their five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Cards and greetings will reach the couple at 1953 S. Sandcrest Way, Nampa, ID 83686.