Terry and Valerie McKibbon

Terry and Valerie (Bloomquist) McKibbon will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, July 28. They were united in marriage on July 28, 1973, in Randolph at St. Frances de Chantal Catholic Church. They have been blessed with six children, daughters Sara, Amy and Amanda of Norfolk, and three sons, Joe (Amanda) of Bonner Springs, Kan., Chris (Jenny) and Nicholas of Lincoln; five grandchildren, Hailey, Ethan, Allie, Braden and Jacob; three stepgrandchildren, Ainsley, Lucas and Evey; and two great-grandchildren, Aziah and Luka.

Please send cards to 2501 W. Madison Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Arthur J. Vyhlidal and Judy Ann (Bockelman) were married on June 30, 1963, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. They will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary, along with Art’s 87th birthday, with an open house on Satruday, July 29, from 2-4 p.m. at the old Hadar fire hall.

Ray and Jackie Duerst observed their 65th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, July 12. They were married Saturday, July 12, 1958, at the Congregational Church in Plainview with the Rev. Clarence Hanscom officiating.