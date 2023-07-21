Terry and Valerie McKibbon

Terry and Valerie (Bloomquist) McKibbon will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, July 28. They were united in marriage on July 28, 1973, in Randolph at St. Frances de Chantal Catholic Church. They have been blessed with six children, daughters Sara, Amy and Amanda of Norfolk, and three sons, Joe (Amanda) of Bonner Springs, Kan., Chris (Jenny) and Nicholas of Lincoln; five grandchildren, Hailey, Ethan, Allie, Braden and Jacob; three stepgrandchildren, Ainsley, Lucas and Evey; and two great-grandchildren, Aziah and Luka.
Please send cards to 2501 W. Madison Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.