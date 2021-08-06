The children of Terry and Diane Brogren happily announce their parents’ 50th wedding anniversary. Terry and Diane (Bottrell) were married on Aug. 14, 1971, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Crete. They have been blessed with two children, Scott (Tanya) Brogren of Wayne and Sarah (Patrick) Haynes of Ashland. They are amazing grandparents to five grandchildren: Haley, Hannah and Kyle Brogren and Olivia and Owen Haynes. Both Terry and Diane retired in 2018 after selling Tastee Treet, a Norfolk tradition, started by Terry's father, Louie, in 1949.

Together they enjoy traveling and spending time with friends and family. Their children would like to celebrate their parents' love and devotion to each other with a card shower.

Cards of congratulations may be sent to 406 S. Fifth St., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Robert and Joan Moore

Robert and Joan Moore will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 14. They married at St. Francis Church in Randolph on Aug. 14, 1971.

Vernon and Margaret Love

The family of Vernon and Margaret (Reinhart) Love is requesting a card shower for their 70th wedding anniversary. The couple were married on Aug. 9, 1951, at St. Leonard's Church in Madison. They have six children, Connie (Dan) Geary of Norfolk, Robert (Maria) Love of Akron, Iowa, Marcia (Ri…

Les and Denise Yule

The children of Les and Denise Yule are hosting a celebration for the their parents' 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 8, from 2-4 p.m. at the Bloomfield Community Center. The couple were married April 3, 1971, at the United Methodist Church in Mitchell, S.D.

Harold and Mardell Wittler

The family of Harold and Mardell Wittler of Carroll would like to celebrate their parents' 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Roger and Shirley Dillon

The children of Roger and Shirley Dillon would like to request a card shower to honor their parents on their 50th anniversary. They were married on Aug. 7, 1971. Roger and Shirley have five children: Jenny (Tim) Schwager, Ryan (Tara) Dillon, Trent (Courtney) Dillon, Nate (Amanda) Dillon and …

Mike and Ranell Johnson

Cheers to 50 years! Help the family of Mike and Ranell Johnson celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower. Michael Johnson and Ranell Levos were married July 31, 1971, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. They started their married life in Norfolk where they lived until 1997. …

Paul and LaNeta Abler

Paul and LaNeta Abler will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Aug. 7. They married in Pierce and made their home in Norfolk. Their family asks that you please join in celebrating this milestone by sending cards to 83752 U.S. Hwy 81, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Bob and Amber Block

Bob and Amber Block will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on July 27. Please join their family in celebrating this milestone by sending cards to P.O. Box 132, Wausa, NE 68786.

Richard and June McManigal

The family of Richard and June McManigal are happy to announce the 70th wedding anniversary of their parents. They were married on July 22, 1951, in Battle Creek, Mich., while Richard served in the service.