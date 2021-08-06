The children of Terry and Diane Brogren happily announce their parents’ 50th wedding anniversary. Terry and Diane (Bottrell) were married on Aug. 14, 1971, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Crete. They have been blessed with two children, Scott (Tanya) Brogren of Wayne and Sarah (Patrick) Haynes of Ashland. They are amazing grandparents to five grandchildren: Haley, Hannah and Kyle Brogren and Olivia and Owen Haynes. Both Terry and Diane retired in 2018 after selling Tastee Treet, a Norfolk tradition, started by Terry's father, Louie, in 1949.
Together they enjoy traveling and spending time with friends and family. Their children would like to celebrate their parents' love and devotion to each other with a card shower.
Cards of congratulations may be sent to 406 S. Fifth St., Norfolk, NE 68701.