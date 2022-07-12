Terry and Darla Munson will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 15. A card shower in their honor is being requested by their family.
Terry Munson and Darla Horrocks were united in marriage on July 15, 1972, at the United Methodist Church in Norfolk.
Their children are Neil Munson of Coral Springs, Fla., and Joel Munson and his wife, Jessica, of Phoenix, Ariz. They have two grandsons, Jaxon and Greyson, of Coral Springs.
Well wishes and cards will reach them at 108 S. Blaine St., Wayne, NE 68787.