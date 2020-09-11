Steve and Phyllis Dahlkoetter

Steve and Phyllis (Stuhr) Dahlkoetter are celebrating their 50th anniversary. They were married Sept. 19, 1970, at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. They were blessed with four children, Chad, Stephanie, Brandi and twin Mandi (deceased).

Chad and Mandi Dahlkoetter of Norfolk have two children, Ryker and Saylor; Stephanie and Eric Helvie of Eagan, Minn., have two children, Xander and Rylan; and Brandi lives in Norfolk.

Please join us in celebrating their love with a card shower. Cards of congratulations may be sent to 1503 Valli Hi Road, Norfolk, NE 68701.

David and Karen Drahota

David and Karen Drahota

The family of David and Karen Drahota is requesting a card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 17, 2020. They were married at St. Wenceslaus Church in Dodge on Sept. 17, 1960. Their children are Mike and Anita Drahota of Sioux City, Iowa, Mark and Deb Zimmerer and Doug…

Dennis and Delores Hoffman

Dennis and Delores Hoffman

The family of Dennis and Delores Hoffman are requesting a card shower for their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 17, 2020.

Duane and Janice Goff

Duane and Janice Goff

The family of Duane and Janice Goff requests a card shower to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 17, 2020. Their family includes daughter Marsha Aldrige of Des Moines, Iowa, and her husband, Jim, and granddaughters Rachel of Seattle, Wash., and Hannah of Chicago.

Jim and Marilyn Krueger

Jim and Marilyn Krueger

The family of Jim and Marilyn Krueger is requesting a card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 10, 2020. They were married at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blue Hill on Sept. 10, 1960.

Gerry and Kay Wattier

Gerry and Kay Wattier

The family of Gerry and Kay Wattier of Hoskins are requesting a card shower to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 5, 2020. Their family includes daughter Kelli Wattier-Sovereign of Yankton and daughter Brandi Fuchs and her husband, Jim of Hoskins, eight grandchildren and three…

Danny and Donna Smith

Danny and Donna Smith

The family of Danny “Pete” and Donna Smith of Battle Creek are requesting a card shower to celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Sept. 2, 2020.

Don and Grace Mauer

Don and Grace Mauer

The family of Don and Grace Mauer are requesting a card shower in honor of their 65th wedding anniversary on Aug. 31.