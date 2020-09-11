Steve and Phyllis Dahlkoetter

Steve and Phyllis (Stuhr) Dahlkoetter are celebrating their 50th anniversary. They were married Sept. 19, 1970, at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. They were blessed with four children, Chad, Stephanie, Brandi and twin Mandi (deceased).
Chad and Mandi Dahlkoetter of Norfolk have two children, Ryker and Saylor; Stephanie and Eric Helvie of Eagan, Minn., have two children, Xander and Rylan; and Brandi lives in Norfolk.
Please join us in celebrating their love with a card shower. Cards of congratulations may be sent to 1503 Valli Hi Road, Norfolk, NE 68701.