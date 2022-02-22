Steve and Kathy Weinrich

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Wind chills this cold may cause frostbite on exposed skin in 30 minutes or less. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&