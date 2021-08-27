The family of Sam and Rose Schaecher is requesting a card shower in honor of their parents’ 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 4.
Cards will reach them at 53796 837 Road, Meadow Grove, NE 68752.
A card shower is being requested in honor of Ferris and Margie Meyer’s 60th wedding anniversary.
Robert and Barb Brandt were married on Sept. 4, 1971, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. Their family is requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary.
In honor of their 40th wedding anniversary, a card shower is being requested for Lyle and Denise (Sherrock) Venteicher. They were married Sept. 11, 1981, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce.
In celebration of Roger and Kathy (Honcik) Kahny’s 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 9, their children would like to honor them with a card shower.
The family of Kevin and Charlotte Endorf have requested a card shower in honor of the couple's 35th wedding anniversary on Aug. 30.
The children of Robert and Phyllis (Rudloff) Tharnish are requesting a card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married on Sept. 2, 1961, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. They have four children, Mark (Carole) Tharnish and Greg (Deb) Tharnish, all of El…
A card shower is being requested in honor of Clair and Lura Stoakes’ 80th wedding anniversary. The couple were married on Aug. 23, 1941, in El Cajon, Calif., less than four months before the start of WWII. During the war, Clair served as Sargent of 90mm anti-aircraft gun crew and Lura worked…