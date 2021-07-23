Russell and Lorraine Prince

In honor of their 65th wedding anniversary, the family of Russell and Lorraine (Heier) Prince is requesting a card shower. They were the first couple married in the new St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Winside on Monday, July 30, 1956.
Their family includes Lori (Paul) Dean of Wayne, Roger (Bev) Prince of Norfolk, Ron (Kathy) Prince of Winside, Ryan Prince of Winside, Lana (Brad) Polt of Pierce and Randy (Cheri) Prince of Elkhorn. They have also been blessed with 17 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren with one on the way.
Please send cards to P.O. Box 245, Winside, NE 68790.