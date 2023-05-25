Ronald and Peggy Eades

Ronald and Peggy (Brittell) Eades were married May 5, 1973, at First Baptist Church in Norfolk. They will observe their 50th anniversary on Saturday, June 10, at the Elkhorn Lodge at Ta-Ha Zouka Park from 1 to 4 p.m. The celebration is hosted by their only child, daughter Leslie Fennern of Odessa, Texas, and Peggy's sisters, Judy Kassebaum of Hebron and Diana Crabb of Tilden.

Ron started at Goodyear in March 1974 and retired January 2013. In 2015, Ron and Peggy moved to Saint George, Kan., where they now happily reside. Peggy has remained a caregiver for seven years at Three Rivers. They enjoy visits to and from their daughter and two grandchildren, Bill "Westly" King Jr., 18, and Crimsyn Fennern, 5, both of Odessa, Texas.

They truly hope you can join in this joyous occasion at the Elkhorn Lodge. If you are unable to attend, please feel free to send a greeting to them at 3828 Butternut Drive, #19, Saint George, KS 66535.

Tags

In other news

Jim and Pam Speidel

Jim and Pam Speidel

Jim and Pam (Hopkins) Speidel of Norfolk will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, June 2. They were united in marriage on June 2, 1973, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

Willard and Virginia Kleensang

Willard and Virginia Kleensang

Willard and Virginia Kleensang will be celebrating 70 years of marriage. The couple were married June 6, 1953. Their family is requesting a card shower in their honor.

Merlin and Ruth Oswald

Merlin and Ruth Oswald

It is with joy that we celebrate Merlin and Ruth Oswald's 40th wedding anniversary! Merlin and Ruth (Leising) were wed on April 9, 1983, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce.

Ronald and Peggy Eades

Ronald and Peggy Eades

Ronald and Peggy (Brittell) Eades were married May 5, 1973, at First Baptist Church in Norfolk. They will observe their 50th anniversary on Saturday, June 10, at the Elkhorn Lodge at Ta-Ha Zouka Park from 1 to 4 p.m. The celebration is hosted by their only child, daughter Leslie Fennern of O…