Ronald and Kathlene Meyer

Ronald and Kathlene (Delozier) Meyer are celebrating 50 years of marriage. Their children are requesting a card shower in their honor. They were married April 28, 1973, at St. Jane Frances Catholic Church in Randolph.

Children of the couple include Melinda (Eric) Fossum of Norfolk, Greg Meyer of Randolph, David (Maggie) Meyer of Davenport, Iowa, and Paul (Krista) Meyer of Lincoln. They also have eight grandchildren: Hope, Harper, Hadley, Landon, William, Evan, Caden and Lillia.

Cards will reach the couple at 86253 561 Ave., Randolph, NE 68771.

Lyle and Imogene Wooldrik

The children of Lyle and Imogene (Flyr) Wooldrik would like to request a card shower in honor of their parents’ 55th wedding anniversary on Thursday, April 27.

Randy and Robin Nielsen

Randy and Robin Nielsen of Meadow Grove will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, April 28.

