Ron and Marilyn Willers

Ron and Marilyn (Hoile) Willers will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on May 26.
Please join their son, Scott (Sara) Willers, in celebrating this milestone with sending cards memories and well wishes to 1624 N. 37th St., Norfolk NE 68701.
Tom and Mary Trenhaile of Bloomfield will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on May 27, 2021. A card shower in their honor is requested by their family. Cards may be sent to them at 703 S. Washington, Bloomfield, NE 68718.
Ron and Marilyn (Hoile) Willers will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on May 26.
Daniel and Cheryl (Tacey) Wragge will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, May 15. They were married in Pierce and moved to Tulsa, Okla., where they resided for 17 years, moving back to Pierce with their family in 1988.
Marlyn and Laurita Nitz will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on May 25. Their family is requesting a card shower to celebrate this joyous occasion.
John and Rhonda (Wachholtz) Wrenholt are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary on May 23. The couple were married May 23, 1981, at Zion Lutheran church in Plainview.
Earl and Mary (Licking) Feyerherm will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, May 8. They married in Thedford and made their home just south of Norfolk. They have three children, Tricia Feyerherm, Angie Pruden and Brian (Allison) Feyerherm, and four grandchildren, Sydney and S…
Bill and Bev (Koenig) Baker of Norfolk will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on April 30. Their family is requesting a card shower to celebrate.
Virg and Jan Papstein are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on May 1, 2021. The couple built their life together in Lincoln, Columbus, Grand Island, Norfolk, Baker, Mont., and Pierre, S.D. During their time together, they’ve met many people who they love dearly.
Dick and Gwen Melcher will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on April 16, 2021. Their family is requesting a card shower to celebrate this joyous occasion.