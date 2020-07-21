Ron and Joyce VanAckeren are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 6. Please join us in celebrating with a card shower.
Cards can be sent to P.O. BOX 44 Hastings, NE 68902.
Arnold and Jeannie Oltjenbruns were married on a hot Sunday evening at Concordia Lutheran Church at Clearwater on July 24, 1960. They were blessed with five children. Arnold farmed and spent decades milking cows. Jeannie helped with the dairy and gave piano lessons in her home where she cont…
From 1950 to 2020 — Some things never change. On their high school senior sneak day, he placed his quarter into a photo booth. Who would have imagined how much that investment would pay off!
Lumire and Geraldine Buresh will be celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary on July 24. Their family is requesting a card shower in their honor.
The family of Larry and Kathleen (Spangler) Jorgensen wish to announce their 50th wedding anniversary on July 18, 2020. The couple were married on July 18, 1970, in Ewing.
Gene and Marge Brabec will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary! They were married July 17, 1970. Their children are Dan Brabec of Howells, Laurie and Darren VanName of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Jen and Steve Niewohner of Snyder, Chris and Mark Radcliff of Wilber and Jon and Michelle Br…
Deon and Linda Hintz are (quietly, and at the correct social distance) remembering it’s soon our 50th wedding anniversary. On July 12, 1970, we were married at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek.
Ray and Diane Keifer will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 27. Their friends and family are requesting a card shower in their honor.
The family of Ray and Diane Keifer of Madison is requesting a card shower for their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married June 27, 1970, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey.
