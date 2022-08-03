A 60th anniversary for Ron and Dottie McKeever of Norfolk is being celebrated on Aug. 12. Ron and Dottie were married in Omaha at the First Presbyterian Church after graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Ron and Dottie were both acting social chairmen for their respective Farmhouse Fraternity and Alpha Xi Delta Sorortiy where they met arranging a social mixer.
The couple moved to Wisconsin where Ron was stationed as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army working in the Nike Hercules Missile Battalion. Dottie began her teaching career at Keefe Avenue Elementary School in Milwaukee.
Ron’s career days continued in farm seed production and seed sales management and later in professional farm and ranch management and real estate. Dottie enjoyed teaching at Wayne State College, Lincoln and Norfolk public schools until earning retirement.
In addition to many areas of community involvement, Ron and Dottie attend the First United Methodist Church and have resided in Norfolk for the last 44 years.
Their family, daughter Michelle McKeever and son Matt McKeever and his wife, Lisa, and two grandchildren, Corran and Mara, are requesting a card shower in their honor.
Cards and congratulations may be directed to 1306 Hillview Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.