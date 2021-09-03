Ron and Adeline Nykodym

The family of Ron and Adeline (Hilkemann) Nykodym is requesting a card shower to celebrate their 50+1 wedding anniversary. Ron and Adie were married on Sept. 5, 1970, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce.

Their children and spouses are Jason and Christy Walsh of Kearney, Ron and Kacie Nykodym of Madison, Dave and Shelly Rudloff of Norfolk, Alex and Jenny Perrie of Omaha and Chris and Tina Rutten of Columbus. They have seven grandchildren. Please help us celebrate all these years of love and happiness with Ron and Adie!

Cards may be sent to them at 1102 S. Main St., Madison, NE 68748.

Walter and Detta Gubbels

Happy 65th anniversary, Dad and Mom! Help the family of Walter and Detta Gubbels celebrate their 65th anniversary with a card shower.

Robert and Barb Brandt

Robert and Barb Brandt were married on Sept. 4, 1971, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. Their family is requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary.

Lyle and Denise Venteicher

In honor of their 40th wedding anniversary, a card shower is being requested for Lyle and Denise (Sherrock) Venteicher. They were married Sept. 11, 1981, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce.

George and Henrietta Gall

The family of George and Henrietta (Stuhr) Gall is requesting a card shower to celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary. George and Henrietta were married on Sept. 4, 1956, at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg. Their children and spouses are Dave and Deb Gall of Norfolk, Dor…

Sam and Rose Schaecher

The family of Sam and Rose Schaecher is requesting a card shower in honor of their parents’ 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 4.

Roger and Kathy Kahny

In celebration of Roger and Kathy (Honcik) Kahny’s 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 9, their children would like to honor them with a card shower.

Kevin and Charlotte Endorf

The family of Kevin and Charlotte Endorf have requested a card shower in honor of the couple's 35th wedding anniversary on Aug. 30.

Robert and Phyllis (Rudloff) Tharnish

The children of Robert and Phyllis (Rudloff) Tharnish are requesting a card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married on Sept. 2, 1961, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. They have four children, Mark (Carole) Tharnish and Greg (Deb) Tharnish, all of El…