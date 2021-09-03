Ron and Adeline Nykodym

The family of Ron and Adeline (Hilkemann) Nykodym is requesting a card shower to celebrate their 50+1 wedding anniversary. Ron and Adie were married on Sept. 5, 1970, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce.
Their children and spouses are Jason and Christy Walsh of Kearney, Ron and Kacie Nykodym of Madison, Dave and Shelly Rudloff of Norfolk, Alex and Jenny Perrie of Omaha and Chris and Tina Rutten of Columbus. They have seven grandchildren. Please help us celebrate all these years of love and happiness with Ron and Adie!
Cards may be sent to them at 1102 S. Main St., Madison, NE 68748.