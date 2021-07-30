Roger and Shirley Dillon

The children of Roger and Shirley Dillon would like to request a card shower to honor their parents on their 50th anniversary. They were married on Aug. 7, 1971. Roger and Shirley have five children: Jenny (Tim) Schwager, Ryan (Tara) Dillon, Trent (Courtney) Dillon, Nate (Amanda) Dillon and Adam (Brooke) Dillon. They have also been blessed with nine grandchildren and two grandsons-in-law; Sydney (Dillon) Simon, Emma (John) Andersen, Riley Dillon, Koby Dillon, Olivia Schwager, Trey Dillon, Jacson Dillon, Jayce Dillon and Phillip Dillon.

Cards will reach them at 216 State Highway 45B, Ewing, NE 68735.

Les and Denise Yule

Les and Denise Yule

The children of Les and Denise Yule are hosting a celebration for the their parents' 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 8, from 2-4 p.m. at the Bloomfield Community Center. The couple were married April 3, 1971, at the United Methodist Church in Mitchell, S.D.

Harold and Mardell Wittler

Harold and Mardell Wittler

The family of Harold and Mardell Wittler of Carroll would like to celebrate their parents' 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Mike and Ranell Johnson

Mike and Ranell Johnson

Cheers to 50 years! Help the family of Mike and Ranell Johnson celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower. Michael Johnson and Ranell Levos were married July 31, 1971, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. They started their married life in Norfolk where they lived until 1997.

Paul and LaNeta Abler

Paul and LaNeta Abler

Paul and LaNeta Abler will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Aug. 7. They married in Pierce and made their home in Norfolk. Their family asks that you please join in celebrating this milestone by sending cards to 83752 U.S. Hwy 81, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Bob and Amber Block

Bob and Amber Block

Bob and Amber Block will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on July 27. Please join their family in celebrating this milestone by sending cards to P.O. Box 132, Wausa, NE 68786.

Richard and June McManigal

Richard and June McManigal

The family of Richard and June McManigal are happy to announce the 70th wedding anniversary of their parents. They were married on July 22, 1951, in Battle Creek, Mich., while Richard served in the service.

Richard and Melva Ermels

Richard and Melva Ermels

The children of Richard and Melva Ermels are requesting a card shower for their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married Aug. 4, 1961, at the Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. They have three children, Deb (Greg) Tharnish of Elgin, Pam (Bryan) Lovejoy of Norfolk and R

Russell and Lorraine Prince

Russell and Lorraine Prince

In honor of their 65th wedding anniversary, the family of Russell and Lorraine (Heier) Prince is requesting a card shower. They were the first couple married in the new St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Winside on Monday, July 30, 1956.