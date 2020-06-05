Roger and René Borgman

Roger and René (Roberts) Borgman are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary! They were married on June 13, 1970, in Wymore at the United Methodist Church. They raised their family in Norfolk. Now retired, they enjoy attending grandkids’ school activities, golfing and gardening.

They have three children: Ryan Borgman (Elizabeth) of Texas, Reid Borgman (Andrea) of Norfolk, Rachel Borgman of NYC, and their dog, Woody. They have five grandchildren: Mason and Ava Borgman of Norfolk, Joe (Reuby), Sarah (Bobby) and Timothy (Priscilla) of Texas. They have eight great-grandchildren: Joe, Lexi, Jayla, Sebastian, Benjamin, Isabella, Isaiah and Isaak, all of Texas.

Celebratory cards can be sent to the couple (include a fond memory in card, if you wish) at 1205 Eldorado Road, Norfolk, NE 68701.

