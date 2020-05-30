Roger and Merina Leader

The family of Roger and Merina (Guenther) Leader is requesting a card shower in honor of their 60th anniversary on June 6, 2020.

Cards of congratulations may be sent to 700 S. Washington, Bloomfield, NE 68718.

Curtis and Sherryll Orr

The children of Curtis and Sherryll (Williamson) Orr are requestinga a card shower in celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple were married June 6, 1970, in Pasco, Wash. They are the proud parents of three children, John (Arlene) Orr of Omaha, Tracie Orr of Trenton, Ohio, an…

Douglas and Dona Thies

Douglas and Dona Thies will celebrate 40 years of marriage on June 7, 2020. They were married at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview.

Lonnie and Jean Wickett

The family of Lonnie and Jean (Wilson) Wickett will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower. They were married at St. Mary’s Church in Laurel on June 4, 1960.

Arland and Deloris Mozer

Arland and Deloris Mozer will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on June 5. They were married at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden in 1955.

Michael and Lois Sindelar

The family of Michael and Lois Sindelar is requesting a card shower for their 50th wedding anniversary on June 2. Since we can’t gather, Brenda (Tony) Wolles, Rennee (Brad) Utemark and Steve (Kathie Blum) Sindelar would like to honor them with a card shower for their special day.

Joe and Kathy Herian

The family of Joe and Kathy Herian are requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th anniversary. They were married May 23, 1970, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Plainview.

Don and Marvene Wragge

Don and Marvene Wragge will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married May 26, 1955, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce.