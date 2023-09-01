Please help us celebrate Roger and Mary Maurer's 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower. They were married at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Meadow Grove on Aug. 31, 1973. They love to travel and spend time with their family.
Roger and Mary have two fantastic children: Jon Maurer and Jessica (John) Gauer, both of Meadow Grove. They are also blessed to have three outstanding grandchildren who love to travel with them: Brody, Olivia and Graysen.
The family is requesting that cards be mailed to 207 Jefferson Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.