Roger and Kathy Kahny

In celebration of Roger and Kathy (Honcik) Kahny’s 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 9, their children would like to honor them with a card shower.
The couple married in Norfolk and then later moved to Germany as Roger was in the Army. This is where they had their first child, Chris. The next move was Columbus, Ga., where they had their daughter, Mandy. They moved back to Norfolk where they had their son, Nick. Roger retired from Nucor Steel and Kathy retired from Authier Pape Miller Eyecare.
Chris and wife Heidi Kahny (three children) reside in Sioux Falls, S.D., Mandy and husband Mickey Pederson (two children) reside in Amarillo, Texas, and Nick and wife Beth Kahny (two children) live in Norfolk.
They are enjoying retirement doing a lot of traveling and doting on their seven grandchildren.
Cards of congratulations can be sent to 1108 Westbrook Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.