In celebration of Roger and Kathy (Honcik) Kahny’s 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 9, their children would like to honor them with a card shower.

The couple married in Norfolk and then later moved to Germany as Roger was in the Army. This is where they had their first child, Chris. The next move was Columbus, Ga., where they had their daughter, Mandy. They moved back to Norfolk where they had their son, Nick. Roger retired from Nucor Steel and Kathy retired from Authier Pape Miller Eyecare.

Chris and wife Heidi Kahny (three children) reside in Sioux Falls, S.D., Mandy and husband Mickey Pederson (two children) reside in Amarillo, Texas, and Nick and wife Beth Kahny (two children) live in Norfolk.

They are enjoying retirement doing a lot of traveling and doting on their seven grandchildren.

Cards of congratulations can be sent to 1108 Westbrook Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Tags

In other news

Robert and Barb Brandt

Robert and Barb Brandt

Robert and Barb Brandt were married on Sept. 4, 1971, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. Their family is requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary.

Lyle and Denise Venteicher

Lyle and Denise Venteicher

In honor of their 40th wedding anniversary, a card shower is being requested for Lyle and Denise (Sherrock) Venteicher. They were married Sept. 11, 1981, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce.

+2
Roger and Kathy Kahny

Roger and Kathy Kahny

In celebration of Roger and Kathy (Honcik) Kahny’s 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 9, their children would like to honor them with a card shower.

Sam and Rose Schaecher

Sam and Rose Schaecher

The family of Sam and Rose Schaecher is requesting a card shower in honor of their parents’ 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 4.

+2
Kevin and Charlotte Endorf

Kevin and Charlotte Endorf

The family of Kevin and Charlotte Endorf have requested a card shower in honor of the couple's 35th wedding anniversary on Aug. 30.

Robert and Phyllis (Rudloff) Tharnish

Robert and Phyllis (Rudloff) Tharnish

The children of Robert and Phyllis (Rudloff) Tharnish are requesting a card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married on Sept. 2, 1961, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. They have four children, Mark (Carole) Tharnish and Greg (Deb) Tharnish, all of El…

+2
Clair and Lura Stoakes

Clair and Lura Stoakes

A card shower is being requested in honor of Clair and Lura Stoakes’ 80th wedding anniversary. The couple were married on Aug. 23, 1941, in El Cajon, Calif., less than four months before the start of WWII. During the war, Clair served as Sargent of 90mm anti-aircraft gun crew and Lura worked…