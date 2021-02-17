Roger and Donna Young will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 20. Their children and families would like to honor them with a card shower in lieu of a reception.
Cards will reach the couple at 805 H&N Blvd, Pierce, NE 68767.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Access all content on our website for $5.99 per month
Access all content on our website for one day
* For limited time receive the second day free
Verify you have a print subscription to get free digital access to our website
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
Roger and Donna Young will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 20. Their children and families would like to honor them with a card shower in lieu of a reception.
Cards will reach the couple at 805 H&N Blvd, Pierce, NE 68767.
Roger and Donna Young will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 20. Their children and families would like to honor them with a card shower in lieu of a reception.
The family of Marvis and Mary Ann (Choutka) Wilcox would like to request a card shower in celebration of their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married in Madison on Feb. 12, 1961. God has blessed them with three children: Brenda and husband Tom Borchers of Madison, Deborah and husband Ro…
The children of Gale and Shirley (Lyons) Rittscher are pleased to announce their parents’ 60th wedding anniversary. They were married Feb. 18, 1961, in Sioux City, Iowa.
Everett and Janet Breach of Norfolk will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Valentine’s Day. They were married in the bride’s home in Lewis, Iowa, on Feb. 14, 1951. They have two daughters, Sandra Breach of Lincoln and Susan Franck of Rapid City, S.D., along with eight grandchi…
The family of Dan and Sharon (Kallhoff) Schindler happily announce their parent’s 50th wedding anniversary. Dan and Sharon were married Feb. 6, 1971, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. They were blessed with three daughters and 12 grandchildren: Stephanie and Mark Weidner and family o…
The family of Emil and Elaine Roubal is requesting a card shower to help celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Feb. 8.
Leigh and Dorothy Cull of Wayne celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Jan. 28. A card shower in their honor is requested by their family.
The family of Stanley and Karen Dryak would like to request a card shower in celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary.
Ramon and Dorothy Brandt will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on Feb. 1, 2021. They wish to thank their family and friends who have given them their love and support through the years. They are so grateful for being able to celebrate their 86th birthdays in January at the one a…