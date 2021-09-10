Roger and Caroline Schnebel

The family of Roger and Caroline (Degner) Schnebel is requesting a card shower to honor their parents’ 60th wedding anniversary. Roger and Caroline were married Sept. 26, 1961, in Norfolk. They welcomed five children into their family, Roni (Chris) Pfeifer of rural Howells, Randel (Jodi) Schnebel of rural Norfolk, Michele (Tim) Reeves of rural Madison, Leslie (Josh) Mrsny of Elkhorn and Jon (Jill) Schnebel of Battle Creek. They have also been blessed with 19 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Cards can be sent to 401 S. Main St., Madison, NE 68748.

Tags

In other news

Wayne and Rosemary Bos

Wayne and Rosemary Bos

The children of Wayne and Rosemary Bos are happy to announce the 60th wedding anniversary of their parents. Wayne and Rosemary were married in Howells on Sept. 9, 1961. They have four children, Correne (Barry) Adams, Jolene (Don) Wisnieski, Chris (Jimi) Bos and Brian (Shantell) Bos. They hav…

Ron and Adeline Nykodym

Ron and Adeline Nykodym

The family of Ron and Adeline (Hilkemann) Nykodym is requesting a card shower to celebrate their 50+1 wedding anniversary. Ron and Adie were married on Sept. 5, 1970, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce.

+2
Walter and Detta Gubbels

Walter and Detta Gubbels

Happy 65th anniversary, Dad and Mom! Help the family of Walter and Detta Gubbels celebrate their 65th anniversary with a card shower.

Robert and Barb Brandt

Robert and Barb Brandt

Robert and Barb Brandt were married on Sept. 4, 1971, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. Their family is requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary.

Lyle and Denise Venteicher

Lyle and Denise Venteicher

In honor of their 40th wedding anniversary, a card shower is being requested for Lyle and Denise (Sherrock) Venteicher. They were married Sept. 11, 1981, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce.

George and Henrietta Gall

George and Henrietta Gall

The family of George and Henrietta (Stuhr) Gall is requesting a card shower to celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary. George and Henrietta were married on Sept. 4, 1956, at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg. Their children and spouses are Dave and Deb Gall of Norfolk, Dor…

Sam and Rose Schaecher

Sam and Rose Schaecher

The family of Sam and Rose Schaecher is requesting a card shower in honor of their parents’ 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 4.

+2
Roger and Kathy Kahny

Roger and Kathy Kahny

In celebration of Roger and Kathy (Honcik) Kahny’s 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 9, their children would like to honor them with a card shower.