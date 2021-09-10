Roger and Caroline Schnebel

The family of Roger and Caroline (Degner) Schnebel is requesting a card shower to honor their parents’ 60th wedding anniversary. Roger and Caroline were married Sept. 26, 1961, in Norfolk. They welcomed five children into their family, Roni (Chris) Pfeifer of rural Howells, Randel (Jodi) Schnebel of rural Norfolk, Michele (Tim) Reeves of rural Madison, Leslie (Josh) Mrsny of Elkhorn and Jon (Jill) Schnebel of Battle Creek. They have also been blessed with 19 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Cards can be sent to 401 S. Main St., Madison, NE 68748.